Josh O’Connor joins Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo in Steven Spielberg’s next film

Los Angeles, Nov 19 (IANS) British actor Josh O’Connor, who is known for ‘Challengers’, has been signed to star in the upcoming Steven Spielberg film.

The actor joins Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo and Eve Hewson in the yet-to-be-titled film, reports ‘Variety’.

Universal Pictures will release the movie on May 15, 2026. Spielberg is directing from a script by David Koepp, whose previous work with the filmmaker includes ‘Jurassic Park’, ‘War of the Worlds’ and ‘Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’.

As per ‘Variety’, the studio has described the project as a “new original event film”, though specific plot details haven’t been revealed.

The screenplay is based on a story by Spielberg and expected to incorporate sci-fi elements. Kristie Macosko Krieger, who has collaborated with Spielberg on everything from ‘A.I. Artificial Intelligence’ to ‘West Side Story’, will serve as a producer.

Josh is best known for ‘The Crown’, in which he portrayed Prince Charles on Seasons 3 and 4 of Netflix’s hit series, as well as Luca Guadagnino’s steamy tennis drama ‘Challengers’, where he rounded out a love triangle with Zendaya and Mike Faist.

He’s currently filming Kelly Reichart’s film ‘The Mastermind’ alongside Alana Haim and will appear in Rian Johnson’s star-studded ‘Knives Out’ threequel, ‘Wake Up Dead Man’, which will be released in 2025.

Steven Spielberg is Hollywood’s most commercially successful filmmaker, having helmed blockbusters like ‘Jaws’ and ‘E.T.’, on top of the ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Jurassic Park’ franchises. He’s also a three-time Oscar winner for ‘Schindler’s List’ and ‘Saving Private Ryan’.

He recently worked with Universal on ‘The Fabelmans’, a semi-autobiographical tale about a film-obsessed teenager growing up in Arizona and Northern California.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.