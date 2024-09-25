Holidays 2025 List: Full List of 2025 Public Holidays

Government Announces Holiday Calendar for 2025: Here’s What You Need to Know

As the new year 2025 approaches, the central government has released the official holiday calendar for 2025. This announcement applies to all central government employees across various departments, outlining both mandatory and optional holidays.

Mandatory Public Holidays for 2025

The government has declared 17 public holidays, with the option for employees to select 2 additional optional holidays. These holidays will be uniformly observed by all employees working under central government institutions.

Here is the list of public holidays for 2025:

Optional Holidays 2025

Flexibility for Employees

While the central government mandates the 17 public holidays, employees have the liberty to choose two optional holidays as per their preferences and cultural practices. This system ensures flexibility and inclusivity, allowing employees to celebrate holidays that are personally or religiously significant to them.

This newly released calendar serves as an essential guide for central government employees as they plan their work schedules and personal time off for 2025.