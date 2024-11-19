Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa to flag off Adani Ahmedabad Marathon

Ahmedabad, Nov 19 (IANS) The 8th edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, a prestigious running event, will be flagged off by chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa on November 24.

The marathon will start and end at the Sabarmati Riverfront Sports Park, managed and operated by Adani Sportsline. Praggnanandhaa will be joined by athlete-actor Saiyami Kher at the event.

The participating categories include the full marathon (42.195 km), half marathon (21.097 km), 10 km run, and 5 km run. The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, accredited by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, underwent a course change for the first time in 2023, and this will be the second edition on a picturesque track along iconic locations like Gandhi Ashram, Atal Bridge, and Ellis Bridge. Last year’s event saw over 22,000 participants.

As part of the "#Run4OurSoldiers" campaign, the marathon honours India’s armed forces, with a significant portion of the proceeds dedicated to their welfare. Last year, over 2,500 defense personnel took part in the event, highlighting a strong connection between the sporting community and the armed forces.

“Being the only marathon dedicated to soldiers through the #Run4OurSoldiers initiative has made the Ahmedabad Marathon truly special. Since its inception in 2017, it has quickly become one of India’s most awaited marathon races,” said Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises.

"I'm excited to be part of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon. Like in chess, a marathon requires strategy, determination, and the will to push beyond your limits. This event not only promotes fitness but also supports our armed forces, making it even more meaningful,” said R Praggnanandhaa, ranked 12th in the world by the International Chess Federation.

"The Adani Ahmedabad Marathon has become one of the most talked-about events on the running calendar, and it’s a great honor to be associated with it,” said Saiyami Kher, the first Indian actor to finish the Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Germany in September 2024.

