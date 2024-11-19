YSRCP refutes Coalition govt charges on housing

Tadepalli: YSRCP has demanded that the coalition government not halt the "Housing for Poor" scheme for political reasons, as it is leveling false and baseless allegations.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, spokesperson Putha Shiva Sankar Reddy stated that the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government had allocated 31.70 lakh house sites and registered them in the names of the household women.

While construction of 21 lakh houses had begun, as of April this year, 9.02 lakh houses were completed, and 11.61 lakh houses are at various stages of construction.

A total of 71,811.19 acres of land was allocated for housing, and the construction costs were also subsidized. Colonies are being developed in various locations, he added.

