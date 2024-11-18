Watch: Roja Says Current Situation in Andhra Pradesh Resembles Rule of Hitler and Gaddafi

November 18, Tirupati: Former Minister RK Roja has accused the government of filing false cases against those who have done no wrong. She recalled that when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Chief Minister, the I-TDP (Indian Telugu Desam Party) had posted derogatory content. At the same time, she expressed her anger, stating that the current situation in Andhra Pradesh resembled the rule of Hitler and Gaddafi.

YSRCP leaders lodged a complaint with the police regarding the illegal arrests of social media activists in the state. Following this, Bhumana Karunakara Reddy spoke to the media, stating that the coalition government was falsely implicating innocent social media activists in criminal cases. He further claimed that members and supporters of the opposition parties had posted objectionable content about their leader, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and other party leaders on social media. He alleged that the I-TDP, which was created by YSRCP sympathizers, was being used to target their party.

Bhumana also accused the government of taking extreme actions by filing cases and subjecting innocent people to harassment. He said many of these offensive posts were the result of the I-TDP, and the party had already filed complaints against them. He demanded that the police provide a receipt copy to those who filed complaints at the police station and condemned the ill-treatment of their party members. He also called for legal action against the perpetrators.

Speaking to the media, former Minister Roja condemned the filing of false cases against innocent people in Andhra Pradesh. She pointed out that the police were attacking social media activists and criticized the government for ruling the state like a dictatorship, comparing it to the regimes of Hitler and Gaddafi.

Roja questioned the actions taken by the coalition government regarding the disappearance of women during the tenure of Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan. She referred to the misleading propaganda that during the YSRCP rule, thousands of women and young people went missing. However, the truth came out in the Assembly, where it was revealed that only 36 individuals were actually missing, as confirmed by the Home Minister.