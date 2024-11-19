Fake Holiday Notice: Delhi University Alerts Students of Fake Winter Holiday!

Delhi University has issued a clarification over an online notice stating that a winter holiday was declared from November 19 to 27. It denied that the letter was authentic and asked all students and employees of the university to take holidays and other schedules only based on official announcements.

The fake notification attributed the declaration of a winter break to environmental pollution and the implementation of GRAP-IV measures in Delhi. However, DU said that all scheduled examinations and interviews will be conducted as scheduled.

In a bid to curb the serious air quality, classes would be taken online till November 23, 2024, and would be resumed in physical mode on November 25, 2024. This was taken with a nod from the authorities, keeping in mind the Air Quality Index drastically deteriorating in Delhi and NCR.

The university has cautioned students to verify the authenticity of information, but nothing prevents them from sharing updates through official channels. Posting the fake notification on its official X account will make the university alert the public and students to rely upon credible sources.

