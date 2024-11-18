SC Categorisation: Chandrbabu lacks sincerity, slams YSRCP

Tadepalli, November 18: The YSRCP has criticized Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for his "cheap political tactics" and for creating divisions among Scheduled Caste (SC) communities in the name of categorization, aimed at advancing his own political interests. In contrast, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ensured equal opportunities for all sub-castes during his tenure.

Speaking to the media on Monday, former Minister Adimulapu Suresh and former Chairman of the SC Corporation Kommuri Kanaka Rao stated that Chandrababu Naidu lacks sincerity on the issue of categorization and has been using Krishna Madiga as a tool for his selfish gains, while simultaneously targeting Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. They pointed out that during the 2019-2024 period, sub-castes had been given prominent positions in the government.

Despite his past alliances with the Centre, including in 1997, Chandrababu Naidu never used his political leverage to push for legislation benefiting the sub-castes. Instead, he has allowed the issue to fester for the last three decades, intending to gain political mileage from it.

"Krishna Madiga has been parroting Naidu's script like a puppet, instead of questioning why categorization hasn't been fully implemented at both the Centre and State levels," they said. They also noted that people representing the sub-castes had been appointed to key positions in the cabinet and in various corporations, while Naidu has continuously sought to divide SC communities.

The critics further asserted that Naidu still lacks clarity on the issue, now proposing to extend reservations only to lower-level posts, which do not apply to state cadre positions. "This shows his true colors and his lack of sincerity toward the SC communities," they said, emphasizing that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had allocated important portfolios, such as Home and Education, to members of these sub-castes.

"If he were sincere, Naidu should ensure that legislation is passed to extend the categorization to the state cadre as well," they added. "This is an opportune moment, as the NDA government is dependent on Naidu, and he should take action without delay."

They also pointed out that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given a full five-year term to leaders like Vanita and Suresh, ensuring equal opportunities for both communities within the SC category. "The sub-castes have benefitted immensely from schemes like Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and fees reimbursement," they concluded.