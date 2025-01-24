Summer Holidays 2025: Kerala tourism launches new holiday products!

As the summer holiday season approaches, Kerala Tourism is gearing up to launch new products targeting domestic visitors, especially families and school groups. The campaign will focus on North Kerala, with destinations like Bekal, Wayanad, and Kozhikode, as well as lesser-known spots with improved infrastructure, said Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

The minister emphasized that the campaign aims to showcase Kerala's diverse attractions and unique tourism products, directly connecting with potential visitors from key source cities. This innovative promotion strategy seeks to enhance the visibility of Kerala's destinations and products.

To this effect, Kerala Tourism has planned several travel trade networking events, that include B2B road shows and participation at major trade fairs. Addressing the programme, the Director of Kerala Tourism and managing director of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation, Sikha Surendran said new products would get rolled out among a wider audience of domestic footfalls expected during this summer holiday season.

The summer months in Kerala state, which commence in March and end in May, are peculiarly different to experience. There is a huge tropical climate so that the sun can be beating down, while the misty mountains and valleys are refreshing the tourists. It is a major tourist destination place, such as Munnar, Wayanad, and Vagamon, where hikers, trekkers, and wildlife safari trips are undertaken.

Kerala is the best destination for families, couples, and even lone travellers due to its rich cultural heritage, beautiful natural surroundings, and warm hospitality. Whatever it is, relaxation, adventure, or culture, Kerala has something to offer.

As Kerala Tourism gets ready for the summer holiday season, it is promising a variety of exciting new products and experiences. This time, the focus is on North Kerala and lesser-known destinations so the campaign will showcase all the various attractions and unique tourism products that the state has to offer.

