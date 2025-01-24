January 25 Bank holiday or not?

As we head into the weekend, many of us are wondering whether January 25 is a bank holiday or not. With the fourth Saturday of the month falling on January 25, it's time to clarify the status of tomorrow as a bank holiday.

In India, the fourth Saturday of every month falls on a bank holiday, as per RBI rules. This means all banks in India will have a holiday on January 25, so employees will enjoy a much-needed break.

However, January 25 is not a gazetted holiday. Republic Day falls on January 26, and all banks will remain closed on that day as well because it is a national holiday. Republic Day is a very significant national holiday since it is observed to mark the adoption of India's Constitution on January 26, 1950.

The bank holiday on January 25 is a Saturday since it is the fourth Saturday of the month.

January 26 is Sunday, which happens to be Republic Day; banks will remain closed.

If you have any urgent banking tasks or transactions, it is best to plan and complete them today or on Monday, January 27. You can also use online banking services or mobile banking apps to carry out transactions, as these services will remain available.

It is also essential to note that though the banks will be closed on January 25 and 26, ATMs and online banking services will remain unchanged. One can withdraw cash from the ATMs or else transfer funds or pay bills through online services.

On 25 January, it happens to be the fourth Saturday of the month. Being a bank holiday, it does not constitute a national holiday. National Republic Day falls on January 26. Therefore, plan your banking activity by taking all your banking works into proper planned time for the specific day and take the opportunity to perform online banking or access mobile banking apps if it becomes necessary to execute any transactions over the weekend.

Also read: January 25 Holiday or not for schools?