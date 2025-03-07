CM Siddaramaiah announces quota for Muslims in K’taka govt contracts, Rs 42,018 crore for SC/ST welfare

Bengaluru, March 7 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced reservation for Muslims in government contracts in the state budget for the financial year 2025-26 on Friday and also allocated Rs 42,018 crore for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Though, CM Siddaramaiah did not take the name of any community in his speech, the budget included the Category-IIB, which comprises Muslims exclusively.

Besides, CM Siddaramaiah also announced that in the year 2025-26 a total of Rs 42,018 crore has been provided under Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) including Rs. 29,992 for Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan and Rs. 12,026 crore for Tribal Sub-Plan.

He further stated, “Under the provisions of Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, the reservation provided to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Category-I, Category-IIA and Category-IIB contractors in works will be increased to Rs. 2 crore.”

Under the provisions of Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, reservation will be provided in procurement of goods and services under various government departments, corporations and institutions to suppliers belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Category-I, Category-IIA and Category-IIB up to Rs 1 crore, CM Siddaramaiah stated.

With the aim of encouraging Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes students to pursue higher education, 31 residential schools, one in each district will be upgraded as PU colleges, CM Siddaramaiah announced.

“Under the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Fellowship Scheme, a grant of Rs. 1 crore will be provided to award fellowships to two students getting admission to London School of Economics and Columbia University, institutions where the architect of Indian Constitution, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar had studied,” CM Siddaramaiah announced.

“An Action Plan for Rs. 1,000 crore has been prepared under ‘Chief Minister’s Minority Colony Development Programme’. Works will be implemented in the FY 2025-26,” CM Siddaramaiah announced.

To provide formal education along with religious education in madrasas, computers, smart boards and other necessary basic facilities will be provided to the students to prepare them for writing SSLC examination, he stated.

Action has been taken to construct 15 women’s colleges in vacant plots of Waqf institutions to support higher education of minority women in the year 2024-25, CM Siddaramaiah added.

Further, 16 new women's colleges will be started during 2025-26, CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“Grants worth Rs 100 crore have been earmarked for the comprehensive development of Jain, Buddhist and Sikh communities. Rs.250 crore will be provided for the development of Christian community,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

The honorarium given to Jain priests, Chief Granthis of Sikhs and Pesh-Imams of mosques will be enhanced to Rs.6,000 per month. The honorarium given to Assistant Granthi and Muezzin will be increased to Rs.5,000 per month, he stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.