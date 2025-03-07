Rashmika Mandanna's Remuneration for Salman Khan's Sikandar Movie!

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her mark in Bollywood once again with her upcoming film Sikandar, where she stars opposite Salman Khan for the first time. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film has already generated immense excitement with the release of its teaser and first song, Zohra Jabeen.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Impressive Paycheck

After delivering blockbuster performances in Animal and Pushpa 2, Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly been paid Rs 5 crore for her role in Sikandar. Her growing popularity and success in both Bollywood and South Indian cinema have made her one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry.

Rashmika’s First Collaboration with Salman Khan

Sikandar marks Rashmika's first-ever project with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, and fans are eagerly waiting to see their on-screen chemistry. With the film being an Eid release, expectations are high for the duo to deliver a power-packed performance.

Movie’s Pre-Release Success

Even before hitting the big screens, Sikandar has managed to earn massive revenue. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has reportedly recovered Rs 165 crore from the film’s OTT, television, and music rights. As per Pinkvilla, Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for Rs 80 crore, and if the film crosses Rs 350 crore at the box office, the deal could increase to Rs 100 crore.

Rashmika’s Growing Bollywood Presence

With Sikandar, Rashmika continues her Bollywood journey, solidifying her position as one of the top actresses in the industry. Her versatility and charm have won over audiences, making her a favorite among fans and filmmakers alike.

Awaiting Sikandar’s Box Office Performance

While the film has already secured a significant portion of its budget, its box office success will depend on audience reception. With Salman Khan’s Eid releases known for pulling massive crowds, Sikandar is expected to make a strong impact. Rashmika’s fans are eagerly waiting to see her in this high-profile project.