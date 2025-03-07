CM Yogi kicks off 'Rangotsav' in Barsana, says now it is Mathura's turn to witness development

Mathura, March 7 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kickstarted 'Rangotsav 2025' in Barsana, Mathura, during his one-day visit on Friday, where he said that after the development activities in Ayodhya and Prayagraj, it is now the turn of Mathura and Vrindavan, and the state government would spare no effort to develop the region.

"This time, we have made a special provision in the budget. You can be assured -- keep blessing us... Now it is the turn of 'Brajbhoomi'," he said in a post on X.

During the event, CM Yogi offered prayers at the Shri Ladli Ji Maharaj Temple before officially commencing the Rangotsav celebrations with flowers and Laddu Mar Holi.

Highlighting the spiritual and cultural significance of Braj, he said, "Sri Radha Rani and Leeladhari Lord Krishna are present in every dust and particle of Brajbhoomi, which has been infusing India's eternal culture with new energy for the last 5,000 years."

The grand celebrations of 'Rangotsav 2025' in Barsana are the start of Holi, the festival of colours, joy, and devotion.

"Best wishes to all the people of the state and the country on the holy festival of Holi! Jai Shri Radhe!" CM Yogi said.

He further described the divine essence of Brajbhoomi, stating, "Barsana symbolises Lord Brahma, Nandgaon represents Lord Shiva Shankar, and Govardhan is Lord Vishnu himself. The confluence of these three makes our 'Brajbhoomi' sacred."

Referring to the ongoing transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Yogi remarked, "The new tradition of 'virasat' (heritage) and 'vikas' (development) that Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has introduced since 2014 is evident here in Barsana, in Brajbhoomi."

Expressing his spiritual experience, he added, "Victory to Sri Vrishbhanu Dulari Sri Kirtida Kumari! Today, I was blessed to witness and worship the divine form of Shri Radha Rani Ji in Barsana, Mathura, the holy land of Leeladhari Lord Shri Krishna. Playing Holi with flowers alongside devotees was a moment of immense joy. May the blessings of Shri Ladli Ji Maharaj be upon all."

The spirit of Holi has engulfed the city of Lord Krishna, Mathura, with Laddu Mar Holi being celebrated in Barsana on Friday. CM Yogi actively participated in the festivities.

Along with local residents, devotees from across India and abroad gathered in Barsana to partake in the vibrant celebrations. Many praised the arrangements and the joyous atmosphere of the festival.

