K Sera Sera Box Office files an FIR in a case of alleged financial fraud within their company

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) K Sera Sera Box Office Pvt. Ltd. has filed an FIR against its former director, Karishma, and her family members, alleging a financial fraud within the company. The FIR has been filed at Amboli Police Station, Mumbai by Kumari Nikita Bhupendra Ratansi, current director of K. Sera Sera Box Office.

The FIR copy alleges offences, including financial fraud, forgery, defamation, and repeated threats against the leadership of K Sera Sera Box Office Pvt. Ltd.

Speaking on the matter, Satish Panchariya, Chairman of K Sera Sera, issued an official statement on the company’s letterhead that read, “The Mishra family operated in a calculated and deceitful manner, targeting Karishma and using her position to manipulate K Sera Sera’s resources for their fraudulent scheme. Their true intention was never business-oriented but rather a deliberate attempt to orchestrate financial fraud and misappropriate company funds.”

He added, “They have tried to tarnish the reputation of K Sera Sera, and we will not tolerate such criminal activities. Our company operates on the principles of transparency, trust, and ethical business practices—values that these individuals have blatantly disregarded.”

The statement further read, “Not only did they exploit Karishma’s authority within K Sera Sera, but they also launched a campaign of intimidation, extortion, and baseless defamation against me personally. When their financial fraud was exposed, they resorted to blackmail, issuing threats, and spreading false allegations through social media. Their actions are not only illegal but also a direct attack on the integrity of the entertainment industry. We will ensure that strict legal action is taken against them, and we will pursue justice to the fullest extent.”

The official statement highlighted that K Sera Sera promptly terminated Karishma from her position to prevent further damage. However, following her dismissal, Karishma, along with her in-laws and husband, allegedly began harassing and threatening the company’s leadership.

