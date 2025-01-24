January 25 Holiday or not for schools?

As the calendar turns to January 25, 2025, students and parents in various states are asking if it is a holiday for schools. The answer depends on the state and region.

In Uttar Pradesh, January 25 is a holiday due to Hazrat Ali's Birthday. This is a significant celebration in the state, and schools have been declared closed to allow students and staff to participate in the festivities.

However, still, not all states have declared January 25 as a holiday. For instance, while some schools may celebrate this holiday, others will continue with their regular schedule.

Republic Day, on January 26, 2025, is a national holiday and is hence celebrated by all schools in India. It is a gazetted holiday, and as such, all school institutions are closed for this event.

To confirm whether January 25, 2025, is a school holiday in your area, it is better to refer to the local school administration or education board. They can give you the most updated information regarding which dates are school holidays and which are not.

Conclusion Therefore, January 25, 2025, is observed as a school holiday in different states; yet it's not a common holiday date for all across the nation. Students and their parents must communicate with local educational authorities about a holiday.

