April 19 Holiday or not?

As the nation observes Good Friday today, April 18, many are curious to know if tomorrow, April 19, is a holiday or not. Although a few states have announced holidays for schools tomorrow, others such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala have not.

No Holiday in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Tomorrow is a working day in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. School holidays in both these states during summer are to commence on April 24, and no other holiday has been announced for April 19. Banks too will operate as usual, offering uninterrupted services to patrons.

No Holiday in Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Likewise, tomorrow is a working day in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and schools and offices will operate normally. Even though there is a rain warning in certain areas of these states, it is not possible that a holiday will be announced for tomorrow.

Good Friday Holiday Today

Today, April 18, is a public holiday because of Good Friday, an important festival in the Christian calendar. Most institutions, such as schools, offices, and banks, are closed today to mark the holiday.

Conclusion

To determine the answer, April 19 is not a public holiday in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. Tomorrow is a working day, and the office and school will operate as normal. Although there have been declarations of holidays in some states, not in these four states. With the onset of summer holidays, students in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh can expect their much-needed break from April 24.

