Republic Day 2025: Pune Schools Plan Grand Celebrations on January 26

Republic Day is not far away and schools in Pune are all set to celebrate the day. Even though January 26 falls on a Sunday this year, 2025, most schools have announced that their students will also participate in the celebration of the day.

The Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department has appealed to all schools to hold a variety of activities on Republic Day to infuse pride in India's rich culture, history, and future. Schools in Pune have mentioned that they perform cultural and patriotic activities every year on Republic Day and would continue with it.

Republic Day Activities

The government resolution dated December 31 states that events such as 'Prabhat Pheri' (morning march) after flag-hoisting, elocution competitions, poetry competitions, dancing competitions, drawing competitions, essay competitions, sports competitions, and exhibition of drawings created by students, should be conducted on Republic Day in the school.

Damini Joshi, principal of CBSE-affiliated Sanskriti School, Bhukum, said, "We never have a holiday on January 26. We always invite our children to unfurl the national flag. Activities related to art and others will be organised as well."

We have our regular celebrations like every year. We have three hours of celebrations planned. March-past, various cultural and folk dances, speeches by students, a skit by the students, and many more," said Varsha Sharma, principal of Abhinav Education Society's English Medium School and Junior College.

Grand Celebrations

Chandrashekhar Agashe College Of Physical Education conducts the Republic Day event of the Seth Dagduram Katariya English Medium High School, which shares the same campus. An official from the college said, "We will have a grand Republic Day celebration. We have many activities planned, and we celebrate them every year even if it falls on a Sunday. We expect over 2,000 participants."

Whereas some schools are planning grand events on the eve of Republic Day, others are keeping it minimal. According to Sohan Pardeshi, Public relations officer at HSC-affiliated Mahavir Pratishthan School, no students will be invited to the Republic Day event as it falls on a Sunday. "Only the students participating in activities such as marching are invited. Even teaching and non-teaching staff have to attend the event," he said.

Altogether, schools in Pune are set to celebrate the Republic Day with much fervour and patriotism.

