Republic Day 2025: Easy and Tasty Tricolor Recipes to Try at Home

India’s Republic Day on January 26 is a time for pride, tradition, and celebration. This year marks the 76th Republic Day, with the theme “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas” (Golden India: Legacy and Progress), focusing on the nation’s rich heritage and bright future. While many people attend the grand parade in New Delhi or watch it on TV, another fun way to celebrate is by preparing tricolour dishes at home. Here are some tasty and vibrant options to try!

Tricolor Pulao

A colorful and flavorful rice dish, Tricolor Pulao is simple to make. Cook rice and divide it into three batches. Mix one batch with spinach paste for the green color, another with turmeric-infused water for the orange hue, and leave the third batch plain. Layer the rice to create a tricolour effect.

Tricolor Sandwich

For a quick snack, try making a Tricolor Sandwich. Spread green spinach-mayo and orange carrot-mayo between slices of bread. Add cucumber, cheese, and spinach leaves for crunch and flavor. The layers of vibrant color will surely impress!

Tricolor Salad

This refreshing salad is both healthy and colorful. Slice carrot, cucumber, and radish into thin pieces. Arrange the cucumber (green), radish (white), and carrot (orange) on a plate in layers. Season with salt and pepper, and you’ve got a simple yet striking salad.

Tricolor Dhokla

For a savory treat, prepare Tricolor Dhokla. Make the traditional dhokla batter with chickpea flour (white) and divide it into three parts. Add spinach puree to one batch for green, carrot puree to another for orange, and leave the last one plain. Steam and stack the dhoklas to create a beautiful tricolour snack.

Tricolor Smoothie

End your Republic Day feast with a refreshing Tricolor Smoothie. Blend mango with yogurt or coconut milk for the orange layer, spinach with a bit of water or yogurt for the green layer, and banana with yogurt or coconut milk for the white layer. Layer them in a glass for a delicious and healthy treat.

Celebrate Republic Day in style with these tasty tricolour dishes!