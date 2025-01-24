Curtis Jones ruled out of Ipswich clash, confirms Slot

Liverpool, Jan 24 (IANS) Curtis Jones will miss Liverpool's Premier League fixture with Ipswich Town this weekend due to injury. The Reds midfielder was a half-time substitute during the 2-1 victory over Lille in the Champions League, having picked up a blow in the first half that saw him unable to continue.

After undergoing assessment, head coach Arne Slot has now revealed that Jones will sit out of Saturday's clash against Ipswich at Anfield.

"He went out during half-time, so that’s mostly not a good sign, and it wasn’t because he will not be available for the game tomorrow. The rest we have to wait and see how long it’s going to take. I’m not expecting months but let's see if he’s available for PSV or Bournemouth," said Slot in a press conference.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last five games against Ipswich in all competitions (three wins, two draws) since a 1-0 loss at Anfield in the Premier League in December 2000. The Reds have won their last three league matches against Ipswich by an aggregate score of 13-0. Ipswich have won two of their last five Premier League away games (one draw, two defeats), having gone winless in their previous 12 top-flight matches on the road.

Ipswich, who were promoted to the top division ahead of the 2024/25 season, have at times been a force to be reckoned with. Slot applauded head coach Kieran McKenna and believes his side has improved through the first half of the season.

"I think it's fair to say Ipswich have improved during the first half of the season. It's also a compliment to Kieran McKenna, who made it really difficult in the first time. They've become a good team who make it difficult, with the last game being an exception because maybe (Manchester) City are becoming City again,” he added.

