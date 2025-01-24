Germany extend Julian Nagelsmann contract till Euros 2028

Leipzig, Jan 24 (IANS) Germany have extended head coach Julian Nagelsmann’s contract on Friday as part of the ceremony to mark 125 years of the German Football Association (DFB). The contract is valid until 2028 and therefore also covers the upcoming European Championship in Great Britain and Ireland.

The former FC Bayern head coach was appointed at the helm of the side in September 2023 and led the side to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Euros.

"In September 2023, when I joined the DFB, I could not have imagined being national coach beyond the home European Championship. Our big goal was a successful tournament. But I also couldn't have imagined back then what the national team means to the people of Germany. How many hearts it reaches and moves.

“This great feedback that we all, not just me, get every day shows us that we are on the right path together. And it is not over yet. We have all created something together - fans, team and coaching staff - that we now want to successfully develop further. We want to win titles together," said Nagelsmann.

Previously, the DFB executive committee, the supervisory board, and the shareholders' meeting of DFB GmbH & Co. KG unanimously followed the suggestion of DFB president Bernd Neuendorf to extend the contract with Nagelsmann, which was originally scheduled to run until the conclusion of the next FIFA World Cup in 2026 in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Nagelsmann had replaced current Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick at the helm of the team. Under his short tenure, Germany has improved drastically and shown glimpses of their former self. They have played 19 games so far under Nagelsmann and have won 11, drawn five and lost three games so far.

"It's not just the fans in Germany, whose national team Julian Nagelsmann helped to bring back a lot of their success with the successful European Championships at home last summer, who have wanted to work together beyond the next World Cup.

“The players and the entire DFB staff have also been inspired by Julian's inspiring manner over the past 16 months to achieve our common goals. During this time, he has built up a close relationship with the fans, the players and the team behind the team and has formed a unity again.

"This is necessary for success. We are looking forward to working with Julian in the long term and as passionately as before to realize our great sporting ambitions," said Rudi Voller, director of the senior national team.

