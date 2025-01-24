No one is above the law: Congress slams AAP MLA over son's behaviour

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) After Anas Khan, son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, allegedly misbehaved with Delhi Police personnel, Congress leaders on Friday raised concerns about the entitlement displayed by some individuals in power.

The incident, which took place during a routine security patrol in Okhla, has sparked political debate about accountability and respect for the law.

Congress National Spokesperson Pawan Khera condemned the behaviour of the AAP leader's son, stating, "Such situations were rare in Delhi a few decades ago, but now we're seeing a dangerous mindset emerging again -- that 'you don’t know who my father is'. This kind of thinking is detrimental to the national capital and our democracy."

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shinate also weighed in, criticising the notion that a person's familial connections can exempt them from obeying the law.

"It doesn’t matter if you’re the son of an MLA. As a citizen, you must respect the laws of this country. No one is above the law, and that includes traffic regulations," she said.

"This sense of entitlement is not just limited to Delhi; we’re seeing similar stories from states like Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. I recently saw a video from MP where a minister’s son was driving recklessly in an open car at high speeds, making reels, and no one stopped him. This is an abuse of power and a disregard for public safety."

The incident in Delhi's Okhla occurred during a security patrol ahead of Republic Day when two individuals were spotted riding a motorcycle with a modified silencer, creating a disturbance.

Police stopped them for violating multiple sections of the Motor Vehicle Act, with fines totalling Rs 20,000 and filed a case against two persons. One of the riders reportedly claimed to be Amanatullah Khan's son, accusing the officers of targeting him due to his father's political position.

Delhi Police said that the duo also refused to provide their driving licenses and identification, saying they were not required to do so.

However, this is not the first time that the AAP MLA's family has been embroiled in a dispute. In May 2024, Amanatullah Khan's son and his aides thrashed some employees of a Noida petrol pump in Sector 95 and the video of the violent assault went viral on social media.

