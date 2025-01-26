Bihar Journalist Bhim Singh Bhavesh to receive Padma Shri for his contributions to social work

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Senior journalist and social worker Dr. Bhim Singh Bhavesh from Arrah, Bihar, has been selected for the prestigious Padma Shri Award for his remarkable contribution to the upliftment of the 'Musahar' community, one of the most marginalised groups in India.

His efforts in education and social empowerment have transformed many lives and garnered national recognition for Bihar.

Dr. Bhim Singh Bhavesh, a journalist associated with a daily newspaper in Arrah, has devoted nearly two decades to the welfare of the Musahar caste.

Bhavesh has enrolled over 8,000 children from the Musahar community in schools, ensuring they have access to education.

He built a large library, providing resources and opportunities for students to excel academically. As a result, more than 125 students have received the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS). Bhavesh helped approximately 100 orphaned boys and girls, providing them with care, education, and a path to a brighter future.

On January 25, 2025, the Government of India announced Dr. Bhavesh’s name among seven Padma Shri awardees from Bihar. He was also invited to participate in the Republic Day parade on January 26 at Kartavya Path, Delhi, a moment of immense pride for him and the state of Bihar.

Dr. Bhavesh expressed his gratitude: “I received the information from the Home Ministry that my name has been announced for the Padma Shri award. It is a moment of great joy and pride. I am deeply thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognising my small effort and bringing it to such a big level.”

During the 110th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi lauded Bhavesh’s dedication to the Musahar community, emphasising his significant contributions to improving their lives through education and social support. This recognition further highlights the impact of his work at the grassroots level.

Upon receiving the honour, Dr. Bhavesh pledged to continue his work with renewed enthusiasm: “This award motivates me to double my efforts. I will continue working tirelessly for the development and upliftment of the Musahar community and other marginalised groups in Bihar.”

The Padma Shri is one of the highest civilian honours in India, recognising exceptional contributions in various fields.

Dr. Bhavesh’s inclusion in this prestigious list is a testament to his relentless efforts and dedication to social justice and empowerment.

His journey from a journalist to a champion of social change underscores the transformative power of education and grassroots activism. His recognition as a Padma Shri awardee honors not only his individual achievements but also highlights the potential of the Musahar community and emphasises the need for ongoing support and development.

