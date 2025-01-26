UN relocates staff from DR Congo's Goma as clashes intensify

Kinshasa, Jan 26 (IANS) The United Nations announced that it has temporarily decided to relocate non-essential staff from Goma, the capital of North Kivu province in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), due to the deteriorating security situation.

In a press release, the UN said on Saturday that the decision affects administrative staff and those who can carry out their tasks remotely, noting that this relocation will not compromise its commitment to delivering humanitarian aid and protecting civilians in North Kivu.

The move comes amid escalating hostilities and territorial advances by the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels, which has recently seized control of Sake, a town considered the last defence for the government forces before Goma, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the UN, essential personnel remain on the ground to ensure the continuation of critical operations, including food distribution, medical assistance, shelter provision and the protection of vulnerable communities. And the temporary relocation will be reassessed as the security situation evolves.

Panic has spread among displaced populations across Goma, a key city in the region that was under M23 control for 10 days in 2012. Several foreign embassies have issued advisories urging their citizens to leave North Kivu while airports and borders remain operational.

Guillaume Njike Kaiko, spokesperson for the Congolese army in North Kivu, said on Friday that efforts are underway to reclaim Sake.

"We have already stopped the enemy's advance toward the city of Goma, and at this moment, we urge the population to remain calm as our armed forces are fully engaged on the front lines. We assure the public that the army will restore order on the ground," Kaiko told Xinhua.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over M23's renewed hostilities. In a statement released Thursday by his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, Guterres condemned the rebel group's renewed offensive since the beginning of the year and its expansion into North Kivu and South Kivu provinces, including the recent capture of Sake.

As the offensive has caused devastating civilian casualties and increased the risk of a broader regional conflict, Guterres called on M23 to immediately cease its attacks, withdraw from all occupied areas, and honor the ceasefire agreement established last August.

More than 400,000 people have been displaced since the start of 2025 in the eastern DRC, where conflicts between the Congolese army and armed groups have intensified.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.