68 killed, 19 injured in paramilitary forces attack in Sudan: NGO

Khartoum, Jan 26 (IANS) At least 68 people were killed and 19 others injured in a shelling by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on locations in El Fasher, western Sudan, a non-governmental group announced.

"In a new massacre carried out by the RSF in El Fasher, 68 patients and their companions were killed and 19 others injured due to a missile attack on the Saudi Hospital in El Fasher, North Darfur," the Sudanese Doctors Network said in a statement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Coordination of Resistance Committees in El Fasher, a local non-governmental group, confirmed in a statement that the RSF attack on the Saudi Hospital left 68 dead and dozens injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

It noted that the attack "resulted in the total destruction of the hospital's emergency department, rendering it completely out of service."

The Darfur region governor Minni Arko Minnawi condemned the RSF attack. "The targeted department was the only one providing healthcare services to the residents of El Fasher," Minnawi said on Saturday on social media platform X.

Earlier, at least 18 civilians were killed and five others injured in an attack by the paramilitary RSF on a village in North Darfur State in western Sudan, a government official said.

"On Saturday, the RSF militia committed a massacre in Jebel Hilla village east of Um Kadada district in North Darfur," Ibrahim Khatir, director-general of the state's health department, told Xinhua, on Sunday denouncing the "organised targeting of civilians by the RSF" as a violation of international law and norms.

He urged the United Nations and other international organisations to intervene to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Sudan has been gripped by a devastating conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF since mid-April 2023, which claimed at least 27,000 lives and displaced over 15 million people, according to international organisations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.