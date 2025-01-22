January 26: Holiday or Republic Day celebrations? Schools face dilemma!

India prepares to celebrate the 76th Republic Day on January 26. Some schools face a predicament as it coincides with Sunday, leading them to remain unsure whether they should hold the morning event of that day within their campus walls or not. Usually, on Republic Day schools celebrate the day at schools, but as it falls on Sunday schools plan to announce a holiday without any celebrations.

While a majority of schools have decided to open on January 26, some are eager to organize the event, albeit with concerns about attendance. A school principal confessed, "Making attendance mandatory on a Sunday would be challenging. Many parents plan day picnics, and it's hard to expect students to attend school on a holiday."

Logistical issues are also a major concern. The principal added, "Even if we plan a short, hour-long event, it's difficult to get students on campus on a Sunday. We want to make an effort, but it doesn't seem practical."

Some schools have sought clarification from the government on whether hosting the event is mandatory. However, as of Tuesday afternoon, no circular had been issued by the education department.

Other schools have taken a very simple decision of not opening on January 26. "Sunday is a public holiday and schools never open on that day. If it is a national event on Sunday, schools are not open. It is a straightforward decision for us," said a principal.

As schools deliberate on their choices, it is evident that the Republic Day event has become a logistical challenge for many educational institutions. While some may opt to host a low-key event, others will choose to keep their doors closed, respecting the public holiday.

