Uttar Pradesh school holidays on January 23, 24, 25 due to cold wave!

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for stormy rain and dense fog on January 22, 23, 24 and 25 predicting colder days. As a result, schools in several districts of Uttar Pradesh declared holidays from January 22 to 25 due to the cold wave and low temperatures.

In Ayodhya, all schools for Classes up to V will remain closed until January 25, 2025, as per the orders of District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh. Students from Classes VI to VII must attend classes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This order applies to aided, recognised, and schools of all boards.

Meanwhile, schools in Mirzapur are set to reopen on January 22, 2025. Earlier, the District Magistrate had ordered the closure of schools from nursery to Class VIII until January 21, 2025. However, teachers and staff were required to attend school between 10.00 am and 3.00 pm to handle administrative tasks.

In other districts, schools have reopened, and students are returning to their classes as per the schedules provided by school administrations. The improving weather in some areas has allowed district magistrates to announce school reopenings.

The cold wave has severely affected northern India, with Uttar Pradesh being one of the worst-hit states. The government has taken measures to ensure the safety of students, including changing school timings and extending winter vacations.

In some districts, school timings have been revised to avoid the early morning fog. For instance, in Ghaziabad, school timings for classes 1 to 8 have been changed to 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also declared 15 days of winter vacations for schools starting from December 31, 2023, to January 14, 2024, due to the extreme cold weather.

As the weather continues to be unfavourable, authorities are closely monitoring the situation to decide to reopen schools. Parents and students are advised to stay updated on the latest developments and follow the instructions of the district authorities.

