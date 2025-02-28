Jammu and Kashmir Schools Winter Holidays extended till March 7

The Jammu and Kashmir government declared an extension of winter school holidays as a result of harsh weather conditions in the Valley. The schools in the Valley and winter zone areas of the Jammu division will now resume on March 7, 2025, rather than the initially planned date of March 1.

School/Higher Education, Health & Medical Education, and Social Welfare Minister Sakina Itoo announced through a tweet on X. The government's formal notification reads that winter vacation has been extended to March 6, 2025, and school will reopen from March 7, 2025.

The extension of winter holidays is the decision in reaction to the extreme weather situation in the region, which has led to an interruption of normal life and movement. The extension will be given to all government and private schools until the higher secondary level in the Kashmir Division and winter areas of the Jammu Division.

The students, parents, and guardians are also requested to remain in contact with their respective schools for future updates. The prolongation of winter holidays is likely to promote the safety and well-being of the students and teachers in the region.

