Anjini Dhawan calls sharing the screen with Salman Khan in 'Sikandar' a 'pinch-me moment'

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actress Anjini Dhawan will be making her big screen debut with Salman Khan's much-awaited drama "Sikandar". Talking about her experience of sharing the screen with Salman Khan, she revealed that it was about living a dream she never thought would come true so soon.

Anjini Dhawan shared, “It was literally a pinch-me moment! I’ve been such a big fan, and then to be working with him (Salman Khan) was so special.”

She further shared that the one thing that kept everyone coming together on the set of "Sikandar" was food. She added that one of the most cherished memories from the shoot was how the entire cast and crew bonded over delicious meals prepared by Salman Khan’s personal chef. She said, “Special memories were everyone bonding over the tasty food Salman sir’s chef made for us every day."

The makers recently unveiled the highly anticipated teaser for “Sikandar,” starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. The preview features Rashmika Mandanna highlighting Salman Khan's immense popularity, which extends even to his enemies. The clip opens with Salman Khan delivering a power-packed dialogue, “Dadi ne naam Sikandar rakha tha, Dada ne Sanjay aur Praja ne Rajasahab.”

The powerful introduction of Salman Khan's character later transitions into high-energy action sequences, featuring him in his signature larger-than-life style, taking on several enemies effortlessly.

The video further includes some catchy one-liners such as “Kayde mein raho, fayde mein rahoge” and “Insaaf nahi, hisab karne aaya hun". The teaser also gives us an insight into Rashmika Mandanna's character as Salman Khan’s love interest in the movie.

Dropping the teaser on social media, the makers captioned the post, “Sikandar aa raha hai, this Eid! Here’s presenting the film teaser of Sikandar! #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss.”

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

"Sikandar" is expected to reach the theatres on Eid 2025.

