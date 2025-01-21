January 28 Holiday for Minority schools in Telangana

While the festive season is long gone, it is going to be a happy time for the students in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. As schools in both states reopened after an extended Sankranti break, the fun did not seem to end there. Schools, and colleges in Telangana are to get a holiday on January 28 for Shab-E-Meraj.

While school education resumed in the state of Telangana on January 21, in the state of Andhra Pradesh it resumed on the 22nd. But the resumption was quite short-lived. Students were looking forward to celebrating Republic Day which was on the 26th of January; that too the holiday fell on a Sunday that already is one.

But that's not all. All minority institutions in Telangana will be closed on January 28 as it falls on the date of Shab-e-Meraj. While it's an optional holiday, most schools are likely to declare a day off.

The holidays do not get over there. February also seems to be full of breaks for the students to unwind and then gain strength again.

It's also worth noting that the Telangana government had declared a five-day Sankranti break, which, because of the weekend, turned out to be nine days for students. While some students may have felt a little rusty coming back to school after the long break, the holidays ahead will surely provide a welcome respite.

For now, students can look forward to a well-deserved break and plan their next move. Whether it's catching up on favourite TV shows, playing sports, or simply lounging around, the holidays are sure to bring a smile to their faces.

