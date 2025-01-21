Saif Ali Khan Discharged from Hospital

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai today, after being admitted a few days ago following a robbery attack. Saif was attacked with a knife by a robber who entered his house on January 16.

The actor suffered serious injuries in the attack and was rushed to the hospital, where he received prompt medical attention and spent five days under treatment. He was accompanied by his son when he arrived at the hospital.

The police quickly tracked down the attacker, identified as Mohammad Shariful, a Bangladeshi national who had entered India illegally. Shariful, who was using a fake name, confessed that his intention was to rob Saif's house, but the situation escalated into violence.

Shariful was arrested and presented in court, where he was granted five days of police custody for further investigation.