January 30 Holiday in Oman and Kuwait for Israa Wal Miraj

Residents of Oman and Kuwait are happy as their governments have declared Thursday, January 30, a paid holiday to commemorate Israa Wal Miraj. This move will result in a three-day weekend, including the usual Friday and Saturday weekend, from January 30 to February 1.

In Oman, the holiday applies to both public and private sector employees, while Kuwait has suspended work across all ministries, government agencies, public authorities, and institutions. Although Israa Wal Miraj officially falls on January 27, both countries have decided to move the holiday to Thursday for an extended weekend.

On the other hand, the residents of UAE will not be having a holiday on Al Israa Wal Miraj. The occasion was once part of the official list of holidays in the UAE until 2018 but was removed in 2019 when the government harmonized the holidays for public and private sectors.

The event of Israa Wal Miraj, commonly referred to as the Prophet's Ascension, is the night when Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) journeyed from Masjid Al Haram in Makkah to Masjid Al Aqsa in Jerusalem. Israa Wal Miraj will be celebrated according to the Islamic calendar on the 27th night of Rajab 1446.

In the meantime, Emiratis are looking forward to their next public holiday which would likely take place at the end of March or the first days of April as it would be based on moon sighting. This year, residents may be off for four days due to Eid Al Fitr, and holidays for the first three days of Shawwal, which follows Ramadan.

