How Khushi Kapoor keeps her mom Sridevi’s timeless wardrobe alive

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) In a heartfelt revelation, Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor shared that she still wears her late mother Sridevi’s clothes, holding on to cherished memories through her timeless wardrobe.

At a recent fashion event, the young actress shared how her family—especially her mother, Sridevi, and sister, Janhvi Kapoor—has always been a constant source of fashion inspiration, influencing her style. Speaking to the media, Khushi shared, “I think fashion is timeless. Mein abhi tak apni mummy ki kapre pehnti hu, meri badi behan ki kapde pehnti hu (I still wear my mom's clothes, wear my sister's clothes.) I think it's how you wear clothes and not the clothes itself.”

When asked about her biggest fashion inspiration, Khushi instantly named her elder sister. “I think my big sister Janhvi, always," she said with a smile, praising Janhvi's style.

‘The Archies’ actress also emphasized that fashion is less about trends and more about personal expression. According to her, it’s not the age or origin of an outfit that defines its appeal, but the way one carries it. With the right styling, even vintage pieces can look effortlessly chic and contemporary.

Khushi Kapoor turned heads on the runway in a stunning red lehenga ensemble. Adorned with intricate sequins, threadwork, and embroidery, the outfit featured a romantic, rose-like texture. Her off-shoulder blouse was accented with delicate beaded tassels, while the mermaid-cut lehenga skirt showcased subtle pleats for added elegance.

On the work front, Khushi Kapoor was recently seen in “Nadaaniyan,” where she starred opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan. The romantic drama marked Ibrahim’s Bollywood debut. However, the film received a lukewarm response and drew criticism from audiences.

Khushi first stepped into acting with her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s “The Archies” on Netflix. She later transitioned to the big screen with “Loveyapa” alongside Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, earlier this year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.