Heatwave returns to Rajasthan as temperatures soar

Jaipur, April 14 (IANS) As the weather remained dry across Rajasthan, temperatures continued to rise. Barmer recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at a scorching 44.0 degrees Celsius, which is 5 degrees above normal.

The lowest minimum temperature was reported in Sangaria at 19.6 degrees Celsius. As per observations recorded at 8.30 a.m., the average humidity across most regions ranged between 20 per cent and 50 per cent. According to the Meteorological Centre, the effect of the previous western disturbance has ended, paving the way for a fresh spell of heatwave conditions across the state starting on Monday.

A rise of up to 5 degrees in daytime maximum temperatures is expected, with dry weather likely to persist for the next 4-5 days.

A new round of heatwave is forecast to begin in western Rajasthan from April 14. The intensity and spread of the heatwave is expected to increase significantly on April 15 and 16, affecting many parts of the Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Shekhawati regions. In some areas, extreme heatwave conditions are likely, with temperatures potentially reaching 45-46 degrees, especially in the border districts.

Meanwhile, a weak western disturbance could bring light to moderate thunderstorms to parts of eastern Rajasthan on April 17-18. Despite this, temperatures will remain high. On Sunday, Barmer again topped the charts at 44 degrees, while Jalore recorded the highest minimum temperature of 26 degrees.

In the capital, Jaipur, both day and night temperatures are on the rise after a brief period of relief. The city recorded a minimum of 21.8 degrees and a maximum of 37.1 degrees on Sunday. The Meteorological Centre expects dry conditions from April 14, followed by a steady increase in both day and night temperatures. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in Jaisalmer on Monday.

The department has predicted hot winds in Barmer, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Sriganganagar on Tuesday.

An orange alert has been sounded for April 16 for Sriganganagar, Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Bikaner, while a yellow alert has been sounded for Jhunjhunu, Churu, Hanumangarh, and Jodhpur.

The orange alert continues for Sriganganagar, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Barmer on April 17. A yellow alert was also issued for Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jalore, Jodhpur, and Nagaur on the same day.

The people have been advised to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours and take necessary precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

