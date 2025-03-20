Eid Al Fitr 2025 Date; Holidays announced in UAE, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and others!

With Ramadan coming to an end, Muslims all over the globe are getting ready to welcome Eid al Fitr, a festive day that signals the completion of fasting and the commencement of a new month. In 2025, Eid al Fitr will be observed either on March 30 or 31, depending on the visibility of the Eid Moon.

Ahead of the celebrations, some nations have declared Eid holidays, among them Saudi Arabia (4-day holiday from 30th March to 2nd April), UAE (3-day holiday from Shawwal 1 to Shawwal 3), Kuwait (3-day holiday if Eid occurs on 30th March, 9-day holiday if Eid occurs on 31st March), and so on.

Eid Holidays Around the World

With Eid al Fitr getting near, nations across the globe are unveiling their holiday calendars. Besides the mentioned above holidays, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, and some other nations have declared Eid holidays between 3 and 6 days. The festive holidays offer a chance for Muslims to gather with their friends and family members, share gifts, and relish traditional cuisine.

Eid al Fitr Celebrations

Eid al-Fitr celebrations will differ in the world based on the local sighting of the Eid Moon. In Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, and other Arab countries, Eid al Fitr will be on Sunday, March 30, 2025, if the New Moon is seen on the 29th of Ramadan.

In other regions of the globe, such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other South Asian nations, Eid al Fitr will be marked on either March 31 or April 1, 2025, depending on the regional sighting of the Eid Moon.

The Significance of Eid al Fitr

Eid al Fitr is celebrated on the last day of the holy month of Ramadan, which is a time of fasting, contemplation, and spiritual development among Muslims globally. Throughout Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn till dusk, denying themselves food and beverages. Fasting is meant to enable Muslims to strengthen their self-control, understand others who need their help, and become more attached to their religion.

Eid al Fitr is a day when Muslims gather with family and friends, give gifts, and share traditional meals. It is also the time for charity, as, during Eid, Muslims are taught to donate to the needy.

The Islamic Calendar and Eid Moon Sighting

The Islamic Calendar starts with the sighting of the New Moon or Crescent on the last day of each month. The date of Eid ul Fitr will be determined after observing the Eid Moon on the 29th day of Ramadan 1446 AH, which falls on March 29, 2025.

The sighting of the Eid Moon is important, as it is the new month's start and the end of Ramadan. Muslims everywhere will come together to see the moon, and when confirmed, the festivities will start.

Eid al Fitr is a celebratory day that marks the conclusion of Ramadan and the start of a new month. As Muslims in every corner of the globe are ready to observe this special day, they will gather with their family and friends, gift-give, and indulge in classic foods. Whatever your location on the planet, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, or anywhere else, Eid al Fitr is a celebration of joy, thanksgiving, and introspection.

