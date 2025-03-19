March 20 Holiday or not?

As Indians across the country wonder if March 20, 2025, is a public holiday, bank holiday, or school holiday, the answer remains unclear. While some states may observe holidays, others will have a regular working day. The confusion surrounding the holidays on March 20, 2025, has left many Indians searching for answers.

Rain Alert in West Bengal: Will it Impact Holidays?

A new bout of rain is likely to strike West Bengal tomorrow, March 20, 2025, with the meteorological department issuing a rain warning for the state. Although the government has not yet declared a holiday in the event of heavy rains, Indians all over the nation are inquiring whether they will be getting a day off tomorrow.

Holiday Declarations: State-Wise Breakdown

The response to this query differs from state to state. A state-wise holiday declaration for March 20, 2025, is as follows:

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar: These states have declared March 20, 2025, a holiday to celebrate a milestone event.

Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh: These states also stand to observe holidays on March 20, 2025, though the official declarations have not yet been announced.

No Holiday in Most States

But for all other states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, and more, March 20, 2025, is a normal working day. Schools and offices will be functioning as usual, and it's business as usual.

Schools Reopen in Ladakh and Kargil

In Ladakh and Kargil, meanwhile, schools have reopened following a long winter vacation. Students are back to their normal school routine.

Important Dates to Remember

Although March 20, 2025, is not likely to be a public holiday for Indians, there are some significant dates to remember:

Holi Festival: While Holi festivities are over in most of the country, the celebration could be continuing in some states.

Forthcoming Holidays: Watch out for forthcoming holidays, which include Good Friday, Ambedkar Jayanti, and more.

Be Sure to Follow Local News

Note that holiday announcements may change by district or region in a state. It's always advisable to contact local authorities or your HR department to see if March 20, 2025, is a holiday in your locality. Stay aware of local news and announcements to organize your day appropriately.

Also read: April 2025 Schools Holidays: Complete list!