India set for historic return to AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup after 18 years

Pattaya, March 19 (IANS) India are all set for a historic return to beach soccer on the continental front after an 18-year absence, as they face hosts Thailand on Thursday at the Jomtien Beach Arena here in their opening match of the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup 2025.

Head coach Mohd Faizal Bin Sood said, "We have thoroughly analysed our opponents, especially Thailand, to understand their approach to the game. Our focus has been on strengthening our defensive organisation, improving quick transitions, and refining our set-piece strategies."

Although India have not played beach soccer on the continental front for almost two decades, the head coach carries a positive outlook about the situation.

“As newcomers, our primary focus has been on physical conditioning, mental strength, and tactical preparation. India is still developing in beach soccer compared to more experienced teams like Thailand. We emphasise fitness to ensure we can match the high pace and intensity of the game.

"This tournament will be a valuable experience for us, and we hope it helps us grow and develop for the future,” he said.

Reflecting on the team’s preparation, striker Amit Godara, a policeman in Rajasthan by profession, expressed confidence.

“Representing the nation seemed a far-fetched dream for me, but thanks to the AIFF’s plans for beach soccer, I have been able to work on it, first through the national championships, and then through the national games, before I got selected for the national team,” said Godara. “We’ve had a good preparation, and the coaches have helped us a lot to understand how to operate at the international level. We are all looking forward to it.”

India beach soccer squad: Pratik Kankonkar (GK), Raj Chauhan (GK), Nehal Parab, Sreejith Babu, Jaypal Singh, Latish Kunkolkar, Rohith Y, Mukhtar Umarul, Musheer TKB, Satish Naik, Mohd Akram, Amit Godara.

Head coach: Mohd Faizal Bin Md Sood

Assistant coach: Akshay

Goalkeeping coach: Suraj Jaiswal

