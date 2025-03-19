Hyderabad’s GMR International Airport Starts Direct Flights to Vietnam with VietJet

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) announced the launch of a new direct flight service between Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), Hyderabad, and Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, with VietJet. The new service will operate twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

This flight, taking approximately 4 hours and 35 minutes, aims to strengthen air connectivity between India and Vietnam, boosting tourism, trade, and regional collaboration. According to a press release, this new route is expected to make travel between the two countries more accessible.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd., expressed that the new flight will significantly enhance tourism and business ties between Hyderabad and Ho Chi Minh City. VietJet Vice President Do Xuan Quang added that India is an important market for VietJet, and they are excited to launch the direct route.

The flight schedule is as follows:

Ho Chi Minh (SGN) to Hyderabad (HYD) – Departure: 7:40 PM, Arrival: 10:35 PM

Hyderabad (HYD) to Ho Chi Minh (SGN) – Departure: 11:35 PM, Arrival: 5:30 AM

The launch of this flight marks a key milestone in the strengthening of travel connections between India and Vietnam.