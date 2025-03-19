April 2025 Schools Holidays: Complete list!

The month of April 2025 is packed with exciting holidays, giving students and working professionals a much-needed break. With festivals like Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, Baisakhi, and Ambedkar Jayanti, April is shaping up to be a month of celebration and relaxation. List of Holidays in April 2025

Here's a quick rundown of the holidays in April 2025:

April 6, 2025: Ram Navami (Sunday)

April 10, 2025: Mahavir Jayanti (Thursday)

April 13, 2025: Baisakhi (Sunday)

April 14, 2025: Ambedkar Jayanti (Monday)

A Break for Students These holidays provide a perfect opportunity for students to take a break from their academic routine. With schools closed on these days, students can relax, recharge, and spend quality time with their families. A Chance to Travel or Relax The holidays in April 2025 also offer a great chance to plan a trip or simply relax at home.

Whether you're looking to explore new places or just unwind, these holidays are the perfect excuse to take a break. A Time for Celebration April 2025 is not just about holidays; it's also a time for celebration. With festivals like Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, and Baisakhi, there's plenty to celebrate. So mark your calendars, plan your holidays, and get ready to celebrate!

