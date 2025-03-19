Hyderabad Boy Lands Rs 3 Crore Job at NVIDIA; Know His Journey!

In a milestone feat, Hyderabad-born Gude Sai Divesh Chowdary has bagged a high-paying position at the US chip manufacturing behemoth NVIDIA, with a whopping annual salary package of ₹3 crore.

Sai Divesh's success story is a reflection of his hard work and commitment. Born to Krishna Mohan, a real estate entrepreneur, and Ramadevi, a teacher at Ramadevi Public School, Sai Divesh's educational background was established at the same school, where he studied from grade five to grade ten.

Excelling in his mid-level studies, Sai Divesh studied Computer Science Engineering at NIT Kurukshetra. While at NIT, he proved himself to be a top talent, landing a job at Nutanix with an annual pay package of ₹40 lakh.

Not content with where he was, Sai Divesh continued his studies by earning his master's degree in Cloud and AI Technology from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles. This higher degree opened the door to his appointment as a Development Engineer at NVIDIA, a top technology company in the world.

Sai Divesh's success is a beaming example of the possibilities for gifted individuals who follow their interests with hard work and determination. His success story is an inspiration to aspiring professionals and students, pointing to the need for hard work, commitment, and lifelong learning in the realization of one's dreams.

As Sai Divesh begins this new phase in his professional life, his success is something to be proud of for his family, friends, and city of Hyderabad. His story serves as a reminder that with proper attitude and opportunity, anyone from any background can do great things.

Also read: Sunita Williams to Visit India Soon After Recovery