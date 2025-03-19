Hyderabad Rains Start From March 20: IMD Forecasts

Hyderabad: Telangana is set to experience a much-needed break from the ongoing heatwave, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast scattered thundershowers between March 20 and 24. The arrival of pre-monsoon activity is expected to bring a dip in temperatures and an increase in cloud cover, leading to thunderstorms across several districts.

Heatwave to Weaken as Rainfall Approaches

According to weather experts, the current heatwave conditions will subside with the development of cloud cover starting March 20.

“Cloud formation will increase from March 20, triggering thunderstorms in parts of Telangana,” said KS Sridhar, a meteorologist at IMD, in an interview with NewsMeter. “We expect isolated to scattered rainfall, which will provide temporary relief from the soaring temperatures.”

Independent weather analyst Balaji, popularly known as ‘Telangana Weatherman’ on X, also confirmed the shift in weather patterns. “The heatwave will weaken after March 20, and some areas may experience intense thunderstorms between March 21 and 24,” he stated.

Heatwave Conditions to Persist Until March 20

Before the anticipated relief, several districts, including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, and Jagtial, will continue to face extreme temperatures ranging between 40-41 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with similar conditions expected to persist in the coming days. The temperature forecast is as follows:

March 17-19: Maximum temperatures of 38-39 degrees Celsius with haze and partly cloudy skies.

Maximum temperatures of 38-39 degrees Celsius with haze and partly cloudy skies. March 20: A slight drop to 37 degrees Celsius, accompanied by increased cloud formation.

A slight drop to 37 degrees Celsius, accompanied by increased cloud formation. March 21-23: Further cooling to 35-36 degrees Celsius, with scattered thunderstorms.

Although daytime temperatures are expected to decrease due to showers, meteorologists caution that humidity levels may rise, causing discomfort in the evenings.

Advisory for Residents

With thunderstorms and gusty winds on the horizon, the IMD has advised residents to take precautions, including staying indoors during heavy rain and avoiding open areas. Health experts have also urged caution, as high temperatures will persist until the expected showers arrive.

However, meteorologists warn that heatwave conditions could return after March 25, urging residents to stay updated on further weather developments.