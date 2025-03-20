Part of political conspiracy: Ex-Maha Home Minister on Disha Salian case

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday alleged that the renewed focus on the Disha Salian case is part of a "political conspiracy."

His remarks came after Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, moved the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh investigation into his daughter's death. He also demanded, in his petition, the registration of an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

Reacting to the development, Deshmukh said, "I am gathering information about the statement given by Disha Salian's father in the petition filed earlier. I have asked for a copy of it."

"The way this issue has resurfaced makes it seem like a political conspiracy," he added.

Disha Salian, who was the former manager of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died under mysterious circumstances in June 2020.

Satish Salian has now urged the Bombay HC to transfer the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), claiming that his daughter was brutally raped and murdered.

He further claimed that there was a political cover-up to shield certain influential individuals.

Disha died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential building in Malad.

The Mumbai Police had initially registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). However, just six days later, on June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment. The police initially termed it a suicide, but the case was later handed over to the CBI.

According to the plea filed by Satish Salian, the police probe into his daughter's death was nothing more than a cover-up.

The petition stated that the Mumbai Police "hastily closed the case as either suicide or accidental death without considering forensic evidence, circumstantial proof, and eyewitness testimonies."

