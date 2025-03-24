Eid Al-Fitr 2025 Holiday in Oman for Public, Private Sectors: Know Full Eid 2025 Schedule Here

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has declared an extended Eid Al-Fitr holiday for both public and private sector employees, with the duration varying based on the official sighting of the crescent moon.

Eid Holiday Schedule

The holiday period will begin on Saturday, March 29, 2025, and the return to work will depend on when Eid is officially observed:

If Eid falls on Sunday, March 30, 2025, the holiday will end on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 (3rd Shawwal 1446 AH), with work resuming on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

If Eid falls on Monday, March 31, 2025, the holiday will extend until Thursday, April 3, 2025 (4th Shawwal 1446 AH), with employees returning to work on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

As per the Royal Orders, holiday of Eid Al-Fitr 1446 AH , for public and private sectors, will start on Saturday, 29 March 2025 and end as per the two following probabilities: — Oman News Agency (@ONA_eng) March 23, 2025

Work Exemptions and Compensation

The Ministry of Labour has stated that certain sectors may require employees to continue working during the holiday period. In such cases, workers will be compensated in accordance with Oman’s labour regulations.

Significance of Eid Al-Fitr

Eid Al-Fitr, meaning "Festival of Breaking the Fast," marks the conclusion of Ramadan, a sacred month of fasting, prayer, and self-reflection. Falling on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, the festival is determined by the sighting of the new crescent moon, which varies each year.