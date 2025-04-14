Krystle Dsouza: I want to get married but not right now

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Popular television actress Krystle Dsouza has shared that she really wants to get married and have kids but just not right now.

Krystle appeared as a guest on Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa’s podcast. The actress was seen talking about her idea of marriage.

“I don’t have any plans to get married right now. When it happens, it will happen like this (snaps finger). Yes, I want to get married… I actually want children. I know we can have children without having to get married, but I want to go the traditional way… I want to get married, but not right now,” she said.

The 35-year-old actress is a globetrotter and loves to visit new places.

“I love going to places… I wanted to be an air hostess because I wanted to travel to places, and I think I have done enough work that I should now enjoy it a little. I won’t go trekking in old age… My pages in my passport have finished…”

The actress revealed that she has not been to Agra and that she wants to see the Taj Mahal.

Asked what kind of a man she is looking for, Krystle said, “I don’t want a guy who travels a lot because I want to travel alone or with my girls. I want a guy who works, is sweet, is humble, and is funny but doesn't like to travel a lot so that I also get my time.”

Krystle then went on to speak about her actress-best friend Nia Sharma and shared that she loves her a lot.

“I love Nia so much. What a vibe and innocence. She is very good… We were just 20 years old when we did ‘Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai’… She is 100 percent herself. People want to say something but keep it inside… She just says it to the face. I love her,” said Krystle.

