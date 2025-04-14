South Korea's former Prez Yoon greeted by supporters, opponents ahead of court trial

Seoul, April 14 (IANS) Supporters and opponents of South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday gathered in front of the Seoul Central District Court in time for his arrival there to attend his first criminal trial related to his martial law declaration last year.

About 20 supporters of Yoon began to wave the South Korean and US flags in front of the court's main gate from 9 a.m., chanting slogans such as "Yoon Again." Some of them shouted, "The president is not guilty."

On the street across from the court's gate, a banner was hung that praises the presiding judge of Yoon's trial, Yonhap news agency reported.

A car carrying Yoon entered the court at 9:50 a.m. amid the cheers of his supporters.

At the same time, meanwhile, a group of Yoon's opponents held a news conference near the court calling for the re-arrest and stern punishment of the former president.

The Seoul Central District Court is set to open the hearing on Yoon's insurrection charges at 10 a.m. Monday. As the defendant, Yoon must attend the trial, Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon will be the fifth former president to stand criminal trial.

He will be allowed to enter the court via an underground parking lot, with the court having set up security-related measures against potential rallies near the court building.

In January, Yoon was arrested and indicted on criminal rebellion charges. But he was released from prison last month after the Seoul court cancelled his arrest and allowed him to stand trial without being physically detained.

