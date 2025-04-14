Sunny Deol finds ‘sukoon’ in the fields after his flight gets delayed

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sunny Deol turned an unexpected travel hiccup into a moment of peace and reflection, as he embraced the calm of the countryside after his flight was delayed.

The 'Gadar' actor shared glimpses of his serene time in the fields, describing the experience as “sukoon” — a rare moment of tranquility amid his busy schedule. On Monday, Sunny took to his Instagram handle and shared a video where he expressed his gratitude for the immense love showered on his recent release, "Jaat."

In the clip, the actor revealed that he was at the Chandigarh airport, but his flight to Pune was delayed. So, instead of waiting at the airport, he decided to step out into the fields and is seen enjoying the peaceful surroundings. Sharing the video, the Border action simply wrote in the caption, “Sukoon….#Jaat relaxing in the fields as his flight gets delayed See you Pune in the evening, thank you all for loving #Jaat.”

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is currently riding high on the success of his latest action drama, “Jaat,” directed by Gopichand Malineni.

“Jaat” marked Deol’s first onscreen collaboration with Randeep Hooda, who played the antagonist in the film. The actioner features an ensemble cast, including Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra in key roles. The film was released in theatres on April 10.

Speaking about the film, Sunny Deol, who played the titular role of 'Jaat,' said, “This journey of this film had begun during Gadar 2. We all were very excited about it, we were about to start a beautiful film, and after following many directors, Gopi agreed to do the film. We met in Goa, and he said he would direct the film and had another story to narrate. He narrated to me the story of "Sorry Bol" (laughs). And with 'sorry, sorry, sorry,' he pulled me into the entire film and story, and this is how we made 'Jaat.'

