Ryan Coogler: I really love the process of making films

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Director Ryan Coogler has talked about what makes it so creatively and personally satisfying to work with his frequent collaborator and friend Michael B. Jordan.

Coogler said: “I think for me, I was fortunate enough to find out what I love to do—some people say a calling or a passion—but I just really love the process of making films. And I love the process of trying to improve, push the media and push myself.

Talking about Jordan, he said: “And with Mike, we met at a time when I was just getting started finding my way professionally. Mike had a lot of experience. He had already done a host of great television shows and had been in some great movies. He started acting when he was very, very young.

“So, when we met, he was well into his professional career. But he was at a moment where he was kind of maturing and taking stock of what his next 10 years were gonna look like. And I felt fortunate to be able to just make one movie with the guy.”

The filmmaker said he was convinced that he was a movie star.

“It’s interesting. This was at a time when people were actively looking for who the next people were going to be. And I figured he was one of them. He could be one of the ones for us, for my generation.”

“And that hunch turned out to be correct. We got a chance to work with each other,” added Coogler, who has worked with Jordan in films such as 'Creed', 'Black Panther' and 'Sinners'.

Jordan chimed in and said: “I think what makes it so satisfying and enjoyable is the comfort of it all and the trust, knowing that it’s going to be an enjoyable experience and I’m going to get pushed beyond my comfort zone.”

“We’re constantly trying to grow from project to project throughout our lives, and also, throughout our professional careers.”

The actor said that the fact that they get along so well is “because he’s somebody I’ve known for a really, really long time.”

“And when you’re working with your friends—you don’t ever want to let them down. The fact that he thinks about you for a certain project that’s really personal to him, that means a lot to him, and he trusts you to deliver the message.”

He added: “To be a part of that process, you take it seriously, because that means a lot. So, it’s all of the above, plus, he’s somebody you kick it with when you’re working or not.”

Talking about the film, Jordan plays twin brothers, who are trying to leave their troubled lives behind and return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler Sinners stars Jordan in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Miller and Delroy Lindo.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents A Proximity Media Production: Sinners. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and will release in Cinemas and IMAX in India on April 18.

