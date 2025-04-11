‘Euphoria’ star Eric Dane diagnosed with ALS

Los Angeles, April 11 (IANS) ‘Euphoria’ star Eric Dane has revealed that he has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a nervous system disease.

"I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” Dane told people.com.

The actor, 52, is married to Rebecca Gayheart and the couple share two children, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

Dane, who stars as the Jacobs family patriarch on Euphoria, is set to begin production of season 3 of the hit show on April 14.

ALS is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. It is a rare degenerative disease that causes progressive paralysis of the muscles. Patients first experience twitching or weakness in a limb, often followed by slurred speech.

According to the Mayo Clinic, because the disease affects the nerve cells in the brain and spine that control muscle movement, patients slowly lose their ability to speak, eat, walk, and breathe independently, reports people.com.

In addition to Dane, other notable stars who have been diagnosed with ALS include Aaron Lazar, John Driskell Hopkins, Eric Stevens, Joe Bonsall, Roberta Flack, Kenneth Mitchell and Stephen Hawking.

Dane did multiple television roles in the 1990s and 2000s, which included his recurring role as Jason Dean in Charmed, Dane was cast as Mark Sloan on Grey's Anatomy.

He made appearances in films such as Marley & Me, Valentine's Day and Burlesque. The actor has since played Captain Tom Chandler in The Last Ship and currently stars as Cal Jacobs in Euphoria.

