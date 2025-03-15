March 17 Holiday or not?

As the long weekend holiday ends in some states, many are asking whether March 17 will be a holiday. The answer is no, since no official holiday has been declared for Monday.

Schools in Ladakh and Kargil will resume next Monday after their long winter holiday, which was imposed following heavy snowfall. Likewise, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh schools will have half-day sessions because of the extreme heat wave, but no holiday will be observed.

While few states have declared summer holidays from April, others will follow their regular calendar. Here's how the holiday situation in different states is:

States on Holidays:

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi had a long weekend holiday for Holi, but it will conclude on March 16.

A few schools in Maharashtra have declared summer holidays from April 1.

Kerala has declared a summer holiday from March 25 to May 31.

States with No Holiday:

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will have half-day schools because of the heat wave, but no holiday.

Ladakh and Kargil schools will resume on Monday after the winter holidays.

No holiday has been declared in other states, such as Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu.

So, if you're planning a trip or booking travel, be sure to check the holiday status in your state before you go.

