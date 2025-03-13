March 14 Holi Holiday; State-Wise List of School Holidays

The festival of colours, Holi, is soon to be here, and students from all over the country are waiting eagerly for their Holi holidays. This year, Holi will fall on March 14, and school holidays last differently in different states.

Here, we will look at how long school holidays last in each state, so that you can plan your Holi celebration accordingly.

Delhi: 4-Day Holiday

In the national capital, Delhi, schools will remain shut on March 13 and 14. But as schools in Delhi have a five-day week, the holiday might be extended up to March 16, which will be a four-day holiday.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: 3-Day Holiday

In Telangana, March 14 has been made an official holiday for all schools. March 15 being a Saturday, some schools will announce an additional holiday. Thus, students in Telangana will receive a three-day holiday.

Uttar Pradesh: 4-Day Holiday

In Uttar Pradesh, Holi is an important festival, particularly in Mathura and Vrindavan. Holi holidays will be held in the state from March 13 to 16. While Holika Dahan will be celebrated on March 13, Holi of Colors will be celebrated on March 14.

Rajasthan: 4-Day Holiday

In Rajasthan, government offices, banks, and schools will remain shut from March 13 to March 16. March 13 will be Holika Dahan, whereas March 14 will be Holi of Colors.

Madhya Pradesh: 2-Day Holiday

Schools in Madhya Pradesh will be shut for two days, i.e., March 13 and 14.

Bihar and Jharkhand: 2-Day Holiday

Both Bihar and Jharkhand will have a two-day holiday on March 13 and 14.

Punjab and Haryana: 2-Day Holiday

Punjab and Haryana will also observe Holi as a two-day holiday on March 13 and 14.

Karnataka and Other States

In Karnataka and other states, the length of school holidays can be different. Some states might announce a one-day holiday, while others might announce a more extended holiday.

To conclude, the length of school holidays for Holi is different from state to state. While some states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan will celebrate a four-day holiday, others such as Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand will celebrate a two-day holiday.

Also read: AP SSC Exams 2025: Strict Orders Issued on Paper Leaks and Mobile Phones