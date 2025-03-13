Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Special Cameo in Anupama Parameswaran’s Paradha Sparks Excitement

After winning hearts with her stellar performance in the blockbuster Dragon, actress Anupama Parameswaran is all set for her next big project, Paradha. Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the film promises to be an exhilarating mystery-adventure packed with suspense, intrigue, and unexpected twists.

Joining Anupama in key roles are seasoned actress Sangeetha Krish and the talented Darshana Rajendran. Their inclusion is expected to bring depth and diversity to the narrative, making Paradha a gripping cinematic experience.

One of the most exciting aspects of Paradha is a special cameo by popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Reports suggest that Samantha’s appearance will be a game-changer in the film’s climax. However, the makers have kept details about her character under wraps, fueling speculation among eager fans. This marks the second collaboration between Anupama and Samantha after their successful outing in Trivikram Srinivas’ A Aa, making their on-screen reunion one of the film’s key highlights.

The film is slated for a grand theatrical release in both Telugu and Malayalam. Adding to the excitement, Paradha features music by the renowned Gopi Sundar, whose compositions are expected to elevate the film’s emotional and suspenseful elements.

Meanwhile, Anupama’s recent blockbuster Dragon, directed by Ashwin Marimuthu, is set to make its OTT debut on Netflix later this month, giving audiences another chance to witness her powerful performance. With Paradha gearing up for release, the anticipation is at an all-time high, making it one of the most awaited films of the season.