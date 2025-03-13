AP SSC Exams 2025: Strict Orders Issued on Paper Leaks and Mobile Phones

The Andhra Pradesh SSC Exams are all set to begin on the 17th of this month. The state's chief secretary Vijayanand recently issued strict orders to ensure the proper conduct of examinations. Barring the Chief Superintendent, no one is allowed to use mobile phones around the exam center premises, and phones must be taken into custody if anyone carries them.

In a video conference attended by District Collectors and Superintendent of Police, Vijayanand made it clear that no rumors must be spread on social media over paper leaks and miscreants who do that must be caught in no time. Also, any exam center that's deemed problematic will be given extra security. 144 sections must be implemented within a 100-meter radius of the 10th-class exam centers.

AP 10th Class Exams 2025: Details, Timings, and More

The 10th Class exams begin on March 17th and end on April 1st, 2025. A total of 6,19,275 students will attend the exam. Out of these 3,15,697 are boys and 3,03,578 are girls. The exams will happen in 3,450 exam centres and a total of 163 centres are identified to be problematic. CCTV cameras have already been installed in these areas and strict monitoring of the exams will take place.

The AP government has also given a helpline number available all the time for any queries. (0866 2974540).